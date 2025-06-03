33.9 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Gaurav Gogoi Takes Charge as Assam Congress Chief, Sets Stage for 2026 Elections

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, JUNE 3: Lok Sabha member Gaurav Gogoi formally became the new president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Tuesday, bringing a major change in leadership at the state Congress unit. The move indicates the party’s advance preparations for the 2026 assembly polls.

At a formal function in the Assam Congress headquarters in Guwahati, outgoing APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah passed on the leadership baton to Gogoi, who has been at the helm of the party for over three years. The function was witnessed by various top Congress leaders like AICC General Secretary Jitendra Singh and Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia.

Before taking office formally, Gogoi went to the Kamakhya Temple to pray and seek blessings for his new tenure. His ascent to the APCC presidency was accompanied by a symbolic three-day padayatra from Sivasagar to Guwahati, where he was welcomed with great enthusiasm by party cadre and supporters at major halts like Titabor, Jorhat, Nagaon, Morigaon, and Jagiroad. This trek highlighted his grassroots reach and ability to mobilize.

Addressing the media after assuming office, Gogoi committed to practicing the basic tenets of the Congress party, which are equality and inclusiveness. He was inspired by great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and his father, the late Tarun Gogoi. “We will move the party ahead together,” he stated.

Gogoi’s elevation comes at a politically sensitive time. He has recently been targeted by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over allegations concerning his British wife’s alleged links to Pakistan’s ISI — accusations Gogoi has strongly denied. Despite these challenges, his leadership is expected to bring renewed focus and energy to the Congress’s efforts in Assam.

