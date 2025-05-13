Gaurav Gogoi Urges MEA to Clarify India’s Stance on US-Pakistan Moves

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 13: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has called on the Indian government to publicly clarify its stance on recent actions taken by the United States in relation to Pakistan.

In a pointed appeal, Gogoi urged the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to explain how it intends to respond to developments that he believes raise significant questions about India’s foreign policy direction.

In a strongly worded statement, Gogoi alleged that the U.S., under the Trump administration, had intervened to halt further Indian military strikes on Pakistani targets. He also highlighted that the U.S. had facilitated a $2.5 billion IMF package for Pakistan, promised to boost trade ties with Islamabad, and seemingly equated India and Pakistan on the international stage by raising the Kashmir issue in global forums.

“These developments are troubling,” Gogoi said, “and demand a clear roadmap from the MEA on how India intends to engage with the current U.S. administration.” He stressed that India’s foreign policy must be transparent and proactive in safeguarding national interests, especially at a time of heightened regional tension.

Gogoi, while welcoming the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, expressed deep concern over the IMF’s financial aid to Pakistan. He warned that the $2.5 billion should not be allowed to benefit terror groups operating in the region. “The aid must be monitored to ensure it is not diverted to fuel terrorism,” he added.

He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces, praising their bravery and professionalism in protecting India’s borders. “I am grateful to the Indian armed forces for their stellar and professional role in defending India’s territory and sovereignty. The men and women made us proud,” he said, while also extending prayers to the families affected by the Pahalgam terror attack and cross-border firing incidents, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch region.

Further elaborating on the resilience of the Indian people, Gogoi said, “Pakistan wanted to spread the two-nation theory in India, but Indians of all religions, ethnicities, and linguistic backgrounds rejected it and upheld the secularism enshrined in our Constitution.” He noted that recent tensions had unified Indians across the spectrum, with collective support for the Prime Minister and the government.

Concluding his message on social media platform X, Gogoi reiterated that while the U.S. has played a role in brokering a ceasefire and extending financial support to Pakistan, it must also take responsibility to ensure that this assistance does not embolden extremist elements. His remarks signal growing concern within the opposition about the international dimensions of the current India-Pakistan situation and their implications for national security.