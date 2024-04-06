General observer and police observer assess preparations

HT CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD, April 5: General observer, Indian Administrative Service officer H Basavarajendra, and police observer, Indian Police Service officer Gopinath Jatti, arrived in Morigaon on Friday. The two observers held a meeting with the nodal officers and officers in charge of each election cell at the meeting room of the Morigaon district commissioner’s office to discuss various aspects. District commissioner and district election officer of Morigaon election district, Devashish Sharma, welcomed the two officers to the district and presented a detailed report on the district-level preparations for the entire election process. The general observer took a detailed look at the work of each cell and made several recommendations for conducting the elections fairly and efficiently. He stressed the importance of proper training for polling officers and employees, emphasising that without proper training, there is a risk of hampering the smooth conduct of the polling process. Therefore, he directed to place more emphasis on training. The meeting was attended by the inspector of police and the Static Surveillance Team, Flying Squad, Video Surveillance Team, etc. The general observer can be contacted directly at 84720-47881 for any objections related to the election in the Morigaon constituency district. The police observer can be contacted at 80088-89160 for any law and order and security-related objections.