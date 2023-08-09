Golden Jubilee Celebration of Community Science College concludes

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 8: The year-long celebration of the Golden Jubilee of Community Science College, part of Assam Agricultural University, concluded on Tuesday with a ceremony held in the MC Das Memorial Auditorium on the campus. Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, managing director of Pride East Entertainment, Guwahati, and the chief guest of the event, inaugurated an exhibition organised by the college faculty within the university campus. In her address to the audience at the auditorium, Sarma commended AAU and the faculty of Community Science College for their contributions to the development of agricultural and allied entrepreneurship in the state, as well as skill development. Professor Dr Saroj Sharma, chairman of the National Institute for Open Schooling, Noida, and the guest of honour, delivered the foundation day lecture. Dr Bidyut Chandan Deka, vice chancellor of the university, who presided over the session, praised the Community Science faculty for providing quality education and conducting research activities simultaneously, fostering an entrepreneurial mindset among the students. The event included the felicitation of retired faculty members and the release of a souvenir along with four books. Dr Mamani Das, dean of Community Science College, delivered the welcome address, and Dr Nandita Bhattacharyya, organising secretary of the Golden Jubilee Celebrations, offered the vote of thanks.