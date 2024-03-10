16.5 C
Guwahati
Sunday, March 10, 2024
type here...

Golden Jubilee celebrations of Ek Saran Bhagawati Samaj held in Morigaon

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, March 9: The closing ceremony of the golden jubilee celebrations of Ek Saran Bhagawati Samaj, Asom began at the historic Sri Sri Purusuttam Thakur Ata Khetra in Morigaon on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

The five-day long programme will conclude on March 13 with various religious programmes.

The religious organization, Ek Saran Bhagawati Samaj, Asom was formed in 1973 and led by the founder   and Vaishnavite scholar, social reformer, cultural activist and litterateur Aacharya Ilaram Das BapIswar. He was a devout votary of the saint Srimanta Sankardeva.

On completion of 50 years the religious organization has organized a five days ‘Paal Nam’ here. The programme kicked off with a religious prayer and cleanliness drive. Thereafter, Upacharya (Adhyatmic) Dharmasar Atoi, Upacharya( Sangathanic)  Ajit Kr. Das and Pradhan Sashib Jyotiprasad Das welcomed the devotees  of  the samaj to Sri Sri Purusuttam Thakur Ata Khetra.

The open meeting will be held on March 11. Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend the programme as the chief guest. Amalendu Chakrabarty, vice-chancellor of the Rabindranath Thakur University in Hojai will attend as the keynote speaker of the meeting. The Maha Paal Nam will conclude on March 12. The golden jubilee celebrations will conclude on March 13 with Nam-prasanga.

10 Tourist Places To Visit In South India
10 Tourist Places To Visit In South India
7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice
7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice
Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians
Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians
South Indian Places That Are Just Perfect In March
South Indian Places That Are Just Perfect In March
8 Most Mysterious Shiva Temples Across India
8 Most Mysterious Shiva Temples Across India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

SSB celebrates International Women’s Day in Gossaigaon

The Hills Times - 0
10 Tourist Places To Visit In South India 7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians South Indian Places That Are Just Perfect In March 8 Most Mysterious Shiva Temples Across India