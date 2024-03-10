Golden Jubilee celebrations of Ek Saran Bhagawati Samaj held in Morigaon

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, March 9: The closing ceremony of the golden jubilee celebrations of Ek Saran Bhagawati Samaj, Asom began at the historic Sri Sri Purusuttam Thakur Ata Khetra in Morigaon on Saturday.

The five-day long programme will conclude on March 13 with various religious programmes.

The religious organization, Ek Saran Bhagawati Samaj, Asom was formed in 1973 and led by the founder and Vaishnavite scholar, social reformer, cultural activist and litterateur Aacharya Ilaram Das BapIswar. He was a devout votary of the saint Srimanta Sankardeva.

On completion of 50 years the religious organization has organized a five days ‘Paal Nam’ here. The programme kicked off with a religious prayer and cleanliness drive. Thereafter, Upacharya (Adhyatmic) Dharmasar Atoi, Upacharya( Sangathanic) Ajit Kr. Das and Pradhan Sashib Jyotiprasad Das welcomed the devotees of the samaj to Sri Sri Purusuttam Thakur Ata Khetra.

The open meeting will be held on March 11. Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend the programme as the chief guest. Amalendu Chakrabarty, vice-chancellor of the Rabindranath Thakur University in Hojai will attend as the keynote speaker of the meeting. The Maha Paal Nam will conclude on March 12. The golden jubilee celebrations will conclude on March 13 with Nam-prasanga.