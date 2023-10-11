Gopal Krishna Goswami honoured with lifetime achievement award

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Oct 10: The renowned Satriya artist and Satradhikar of Kamalabari Grihasthi Satra, located at Barabhuyan Village, Sootea, Gopal Krishna Goswami, received the Lifetime Achievement Award from Assam Sanskritik Mahasabha. The award ceremony took place on Sunday during a conference at the Madhabdev International Auditorium of Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.

The event was graced by the presence of Assam’s Governor, Gulab Chand Kataria, who served as the chief guest and presented the prestigious lifetime achievement award to Gopal Krishna Goswami. The award recognizes his exceptional contributions to the fields of art and culture.

Goswami was born in Kamalabari Satra, Majuli, and holds a Bisharad degree in Bharatnatyam from Bhatkhande School of Music and Indian Folk Dance. He also received training in Sattriya dance from Kamalabari Satra, Majuli. His expertise extends to dance, music, classical dance, Satriya dance, as well as Khol badan (playing Khol/beating of Khol). Currently, he serves as the principal of Naduar Sangeeta Vidyapeeth.

Goswami’s outstanding contributions to the arts were previously acknowledged when he received the Artistes Pension from the state government in 2016 and the Kalaguru Award. His achievements have earned him the respect and admiration of both organizations and individuals alike, who conveyed their heartfelt congratulations for this remarkable honor.