Government official held for taking bribe

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 6: A team of the vigilance and anti-corruption department has arrested an extension officer for taking bribe from a person.

According to sources, the accused, Emtaz Mondal, extension officer of the state fishery department in Dhubri cum in-charge deputy chief executive officer, South Salmara Zilla Parishad had demanded a bribe f Rs 10,000 from a person for payment of bills related to works done under Jal Jeevan Mission. Later, he reportedly reduced the bribe amount to Rs. 8,000.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption for taking necessary legal action against the accused.

Based on the complaint, the vigilance team on Monday laid a trap in the office of the chief executive officer, Zilla Parishad in South Salmara, Mankachar, Hatsingimari. Mondal was caught red handed in his office chamber, in presence of independent witnesses, immediately after he accepted Rs. 8,000 as bribe from the complainant. The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly.

In this connection a case has been registered in ACB Police Station on 05/02/2024 vide Case No. 12/2024, under Section 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

According to sources, necessary legal action is being initiated.