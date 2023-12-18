Government schemes transforming lives in remote border areas: Rijiju

STRAP: Union minister Kiren Rijiju participates in ‘Bharat Bikash Sankalpa Yatra’ in Morigaon

MORIGAON, Dec 17: On Sunday, Union minister of Earth Sciences, Kiren Rijiju, actively participated in the ‘Bharat Bikash Sankalpa Yatra’ event held at Kapahera Stadium in Bhakatgaon Gaon Panchayat, a part of the Dalanghat Development Zone in Morigaon district. Addressing the gathering, minister Rijiju affirmed the Union government’s unwavering commitment, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to the welfare of the underprivileged and all segments of society. Highlighting the government’s focus on women empowerment, he announced the upcoming introduction of the ‘Namo Drone’ initiative, set to revolutionise the agricultural sector in the next five to six months. The scheme entails training women from self-help groups to proficiently operate drones in agricultural settings.

Expressing a deep emotional bond with Assam, Rijiju declared a sense of belonging to the state, even predating Arunachal Pradesh’s establishment as a separate state. State BJP president and Rangia MLA Bhavesh Kalita, present at the meeting, underscored various government schemes and encouraged the public to leverage these opportunities. Stressing that the success of these initiatives hinges on ensuring that every eligible individual receives their entitled benefits, Kalita urged eligible beneficiaries to proactively engage with different government schemes and seek assistance from relevant departmental officials if needed.

District commissioner Devashish Sharma, another attendee, extended a warm welcome to the participants and outlined the program’s objective of raising awareness about the government’s flagship schemes. Sharma reassured that eligible individuals yet to benefit from government schemes could avail themselves of the opportunities presented during the program.

The meeting also included a demonstration of nano urea utilising drone technology, organised by the Department of Agriculture. Cultural programs added a vibrant touch to the event. Notable figures such as Zila Parishad chief executive officer Lakhi Nandan Soharia, district development commissioner Devayani Chowdhury, superintendent of police Hemant Kumar Das, social workers Ashok Kumar Bhattarai, and BJP’s president Pabin Medhi, along with beneficiaries of the scheme, were also in attendance.

