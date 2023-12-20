Governor for sharing mutual learning for NEP implementation

GUWAHATI, Dec 19: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has stressed the need for sharing mutual learning among different higher education institutions for proper NEP implementation in the state.

He also called for a meeting of heads of higher education institutions to further push for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, an official release said.

Kataria presided over the second consultative committee meeting on higher education on Monday and expressed interest in facilitating the implementation of NEP 2020.

The meeting delved into crucial topics, including the establishment of a NEP cell and preparatory steps for launching postgraduate education based on NEP 2020 in all the higher educational institutions and examinations under the four-year undergraduate programmes in alignment with the new guidelines, the release said.

The preparation of the institutions for the introduction of one or two years PG programmes from the academic year 2024-2025 was also discussed, it said.

Emphasis was also placed on readiness for UG/PG research labs and on the importance of education in “environmental science and climate change”.

The Governor called upon members of the group to form small committees to visit various institutions for in-depth discussions on academic and administrative matters.

He also decided to conduct a conference with heads of higher education institutions to give a fillip to the implementation of NEP 2020 in Assam.

Kataria encouraged the institutions to actively adopt intellectual property rights, patenting, trademark and copyright practices in their research and development cells, suggesting the creation of dedicated cells or centres in each institution. (PTI)