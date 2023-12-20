12 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
type here...

Governor for sharing mutual learning for NEP implementation

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Dec 19: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria has stressed the need for sharing mutual learning among different higher education institutions for proper NEP implementation in the state.

He also called for a meeting of heads of higher education institutions to further push for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, an official release said.

- Advertisement -

Kataria presided over the second consultative committee meeting on higher education on Monday and expressed interest in facilitating the implementation of NEP 2020.

The meeting delved into crucial topics, including the establishment of a NEP cell and preparatory steps for launching postgraduate education based on NEP 2020 in all the higher educational institutions and examinations under the four-year undergraduate programmes in alignment with the new guidelines, the release said.

The preparation of the institutions for the introduction of one or two years PG programmes from the academic year 2024-2025 was also discussed, it said.

Emphasis was also placed on readiness for UG/PG research labs and on the importance of education in “environmental science and climate change”.

- Advertisement -

The Governor called upon members of the group to form small committees to visit various institutions for in-depth discussions on academic and administrative matters.

He also decided to conduct a conference with heads of higher education institutions to give a fillip to the implementation of NEP 2020 in Assam.

Kataria encouraged the institutions to actively adopt intellectual property rights, patenting, trademark and copyright practices in their research and development cells, suggesting the creation of dedicated cells or centres in each institution. (PTI)

Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year
Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year
5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India
5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India
10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look
10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look
Top 10 Flower With Amazing Small
Top 10 Flower With Amazing Small
Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter
Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

NIRDPR NERC launches training program on CCDRR

The Hills Times - 0
Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year 5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India 10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look Top 10 Flower With Amazing Small Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter