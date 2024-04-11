Governor Gulab Chand Kataria extends greetings

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 10: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

- Advertisement -

In his message to the people, the Governor said, “I extend my heartiest greetings on this holy occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. It is a ‘festival of breaking the fast’. May this special day fortify the spirit of universal brotherhood among us. The celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr is synonymous with discipline and delight, wherein offering of religious devotion and charity to the needy make the observation more special. May the Almighty shower his choicest blessings upon us all on this auspicious day.”

Governor Kataria said that the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is also an occasion for charity wherein people share their happiness with others to strengthen the bond of friendship and unity. “On this occasion, let us all take resolute steps to make society better where everybody cares for the love and compassion of fellow humans,” the Governor added.