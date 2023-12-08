20 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 8, 2023
Governor reviews tribal affairs department’s activities

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 7: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria conducted a comprehensive review of the Tribal Affairs (Plain) Department’s activities during a meeting at Raj Bhavan. The principal secretary of the department, Mukesh Kr Sahu, presented an overview of the department’s overall functioning.

Given the significant tribal population in Assam, the Governor emphasised the need for strategic planning to enhance the well-being of the tribal communities in the state. Recognising education as a pivotal factor, Kataria urged the department to prioritise academic development, considering it crucial for the individual and collective welfare of any community.

The Governor specifically advocated for the establishment of an exclusive coaching institute tailored for tribal students aiming to take the civil service examination. Emphasising the importance of quality education, he suggested providing hostel facilities to ensure that students receive education from qualified teachers. The Governor stressed the need for close monitoring and regulation of these initiatives.

Addressing infrastructure development in Integrated Tribal Development Projects (ITDP) in tribal-dominated areas, the Governor highlighted the significance of maintaining not only the quality of infrastructure but also regularly monitoring the living conditions in these regions.

The meeting saw the participation of Dr Ranoj Pegu, the minister in charge of the department, along with other senior government officials. The discussions aimed to enhance the overall development and well-being of tribal communities in Assam.

