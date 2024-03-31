Govt amended Black Acts to protect people of Assam, says legal experts

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, March 30: The Centre and state government have abrogated a number of outdated and harmful acts to protect the people of the state, said legal experts during a lawyers’ conference held at the BG Palace in ASTC premises in Sivasagar on Saturday.

The lawyers’ conference was organized by the BJP Sivasagar District Law Cell.

Attending the conference as the chief guest, senior advocate Bijon Mahajan said, “The state and the central governments have abrogated a number of outdated and harmful acts to protect the people of the state. The state government has taken strict legal measures against the use of drugs and its prevalence has decreased considerably. The forest laws have been properly implemented to prevent the killing of animals, especially rhinoceros.”

The meeting was attended by over 200 lawyers. The convener Jayant Kumar Goswami said the lawyers are the ‘opinion makers’ of the society and hence, should come out openly to support the government that has been trying to adopt an independent way rooted in Indian culture and ethics to reform British laws.

The meeting was chaired by the president of the District Law Cell, Chiranjeev Bezbarua and the objectives of the meeting were explained by Sibsagar District Law Cell convener, Shikharani Dutta. The meeting was attended by State Law Cell member Diganta Prakash Goswami, Gautam Shaikia and district Law Cell Co-Convener Smriti Rekha Dutta, member Vijay Buragohain, Women’s Morcha president Midhusmita Singh and several other state and district level leaders of the BJP.