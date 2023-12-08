20 C
Friday, December 8, 2023
Govt constructs homes for 52,444 underprivileged families in Hojai district

HT Correspondent

DOBOKA, Dec 7: In a significant initiative, the Panchayat and Rural Development department has successfully completed the construction of houses for 52,444 economically disadvantaged families in Hojai district. Over the last 30 months, 41,931 houses have been completed in the district, with 27,211 in Binnakandi Development Zone, 5,832 in Dholpukhuri, 9,338 in Jugijan, 5,288 in Lumding, and 4,775 in Udali.

The ongoing efforts aim to complete an additional 5,830 houses in the district by December, contributing to the Prime Minister’s people-oriented Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin (PMAY-G), which seeks to provide concrete houses to economically backward individuals in rural areas. Under the leadership of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the dedicated efforts of minister Ranjit Kumar Dass, approximately 1.2 million concrete houses have been constructed in various villages across the state in the last 30 months.

This successful endeavour was highlighted during a press conference at the Hojai Zila Parishad office, where chief executive officer Pradeep Kumar Sudradhar shared the positive outcomes of the initiative.

 

 

