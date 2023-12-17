Govt Focusing On Upliftment Of Farmers, Agriculturists: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 16: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the state government is working for the upliftment of farmers and agriculturists in the state.

Sarma said this while addressing a gathering at the 8th Assam Agri-Horti Show-2023 here at College of Veterinary Sciences Playground here in Guwahati.

“The current government in the state has been working tirelessly for the past two and half years for the uplift of the agriculture sector,” he said.

Sarma said that the initiative by the state government to procure paddy at a minimum support price led to procurement of a total of 6-lakh metric tonne of the crop from as many as 62,000 farmers from across the state.

“This led to transfer of an aggregate amount of Rs 12,000 crore into the accounts of the farmers and agriculturists,” he added.

The chief minister further said that the state government’s attempt at purchase of mustard from farmers too have met with unprecedented enthusiasm.

“All steps are being taken to see that farmers are nor deprived of the schemes and policies that have been launched or undertaken for their benefits. Millet Mission, Fodder Mission, among others, are also being utilized as medium to support the farmers,” he added.

Drawing a comparison between farmers in many other states to those from Assam, Sarma said that the state’s farmers should also practice commercial tree plantation and horticulture more extensively so as to increase their incomes like their counterparts from some of the other states.

Referring to products from the state such as lemon, lichi, ginger, bhootjolokia, among others, managing to attract attention in many markets abroad, Sarma exuded confidence scientific cultivation of such species would go a long way in ensuring a niche market for such products from Assam in the world market.

He said that the though there is a Rs 100-crore flower market in the state, flowers cultivated in the state constitute only about 15 per cent of the total demand.

“The state is also dependent on procurement from outside the state for pig feed and fish feed, among others,” he added.

Lastly, he made and appeal to the concerned authorities to take steps to transform Assam into a state that is self-sufficient in agriculture and poultry.

Cabinet minister Atual Bora, Keshab Mahanta, Sanjay Kishan, Jayanta Mallabaruah, members of Parliament Queen Ojha, were also present.