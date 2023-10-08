26 C
Guwahati
Sunday, October 8, 2023
Govt notifies dist admins regarding state civilian awards

HT Bureau
DIPHU, Oct 7: The Government of Assam has directed all
district administrations in the state regarding nomination for
Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurav and Assam Gaurav, highest state
civilian awards in the state.
The Government of Assam has launched an online dedicated
web portal assamcivilianwards.assam.gov.in and individuals
who want to submit nomination in offline mode can directly
apply or contact the office of the district commissioner, Karbi
Anglong, Diphu.
Individuals can apply for nomination through the web portal or
directly at the district commissioner”s office within October 7
to 31, 2023.

