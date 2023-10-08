Govt notifies dist admins regarding state civilian awards

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 7: The Government of Assam has directed all

district administrations in the state regarding nomination for

Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurav and Assam Gaurav, highest state

civilian awards in the state.

The Government of Assam has launched an online dedicated

web portal assamcivilianwards.assam.gov.in and individuals

who want to submit nomination in offline mode can directly

apply or contact the office of the district commissioner, Karbi

Anglong, Diphu.

Individuals can apply for nomination through the web portal or

directly at the district commissioner”s office within October 7

to 31, 2023.