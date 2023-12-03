Govt on job to preserve Ahom legacy: CM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 2: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday

said that the state government is committed to preserve and propagate

the rich legacy of Ahoms and in this regard several steps have been

taken.

Appreciating the Ahom leadership, Sarma opined that the far sighted

thinking of ancient Ahom leaders helped weave a single Assamese

identity despite our diversity.

“The Ahoms also laid the foundation of a robust administrative

structure. The Maidams were one of the divergent aspects of the Ahom

Heritage. Our government is trying to establish the culture and heritage

of the greater Assamese nation, strengthened by the great Swargadeos,

firmly in the global mindset. The most striking example of this is the

Charaideo Maidam during the Ahom reign. Charaideo Maidam, India’s

only nomination for UNESCO World Heritage status has met all

technical requirements with the UNESCO secretary General,” he said

while addressing a public meeting in Tingkhong and highlighted the

glorious history of the Ahoms.

Sarma further informed that a delegation of UNESCO has already

visited Charaideo Maidam, which is a significant step in the state

government’s efforts towards establishing Assam’s heritage and culture

at a higher level.

The chief minister also thanked Prime Minister Modi for forwarding

Charaideo Maidam as the only nomination of UNESCO.

Earlier, Sarma extended greetings to the people of the state on the

occasion of Asom Divas.

Taking to platform X, CM Sarma wished the people of the state while

highlighting the great contributions made by the Ahom ruler

Swargadeo Chalong Su-Ka-Pha who established ‘Greater Assam’

through his good governance and great ideals.

“With great ideals of harmony, good governance and unity, the great

swargadeo Chaolung Su-ka-phi, built the foundation of Great Assam.

There is a need for all to dedicate themselves to strengthen the larger

Assamese nation through the path shown by the yuganayak. Today, on

Assam Day (Su-ka-Fa Day), I pay my humble tributes to the founder of

the Ahom kingdom and extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of

Assam. His great ideals will always inspire us towards building an all-

round beautiful and prosperous Assam,” he wrote.

Assam Divas, or Asom Divas, annually celebrated on December 2,

commemorates the establishment of the Indian state of Assam in 1963.

Historically, this day signifies the separation of Nagaland and

Meghalaya from Assam following the States Reorganization Act of

1956.

Asom Divas serves as a meaningful occasion for the people of Assam to

honor their state’s distinct identity and vibrant cultural heritage,

reflecting on aspects such as diverse culture, tea plantations, wildlife

reserves, and traditional art forms, while celebrating the unity and

diversity that define their region.