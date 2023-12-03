Govt on job to preserve Ahom legacy: CM

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Dec 2: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday
said that the state government is committed to preserve and propagate
the rich legacy of Ahoms and in this regard several steps have been
taken.
Appreciating the Ahom leadership, Sarma opined that the far sighted
thinking of ancient Ahom leaders helped weave a single Assamese
identity despite our diversity.
“The Ahoms also laid the foundation of a robust administrative
structure. The Maidams were one of the divergent aspects of the Ahom
Heritage. Our government is trying to establish the culture and heritage
of the greater Assamese nation, strengthened by the great Swargadeos,
firmly in the global mindset. The most striking example of this is the
Charaideo Maidam during the Ahom reign. Charaideo Maidam, India’s
only nomination for UNESCO World Heritage status has met all
technical requirements with the UNESCO secretary General,” he said
while addressing a public meeting in Tingkhong and highlighted the
glorious history of the Ahoms.
Sarma further informed that a delegation of UNESCO has already
visited Charaideo Maidam, which is a significant step in the state
government’s efforts towards establishing Assam’s heritage and culture
at a higher level.
The chief minister also thanked Prime Minister Modi for forwarding
Charaideo Maidam as the only nomination of UNESCO.
Earlier, Sarma extended greetings to the people of the state on the
occasion of Asom Divas.
Taking to platform X, CM Sarma wished the people of the state while
highlighting the great contributions made by the Ahom ruler
Swargadeo Chalong Su-Ka-Pha who established ‘Greater Assam’
through his good governance and great ideals.
“With great ideals of harmony, good governance and unity, the great
swargadeo Chaolung Su-ka-phi, built the foundation of Great Assam.
There is a need for all to dedicate themselves to strengthen the larger
Assamese nation through the path shown by the yuganayak. Today, on
Assam Day (Su-ka-Fa Day), I pay my humble tributes to the founder of
the Ahom kingdom and extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of
Assam. His great ideals will always inspire us towards building an all-
round beautiful and prosperous Assam,” he wrote.
Assam Divas, or Asom Divas, annually celebrated on December 2,
commemorates the establishment of the Indian state of Assam in 1963.
Historically, this day signifies the separation of Nagaland and
Meghalaya from Assam following the States Reorganization Act of
1956.
Asom Divas serves as a meaningful occasion for the people of Assam to
honor their state’s distinct identity and vibrant cultural heritage,
reflecting on aspects such as diverse culture, tea plantations, wildlife
reserves, and traditional art forms, while celebrating the unity and
diversity that define their region.