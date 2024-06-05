33 C
GP Singh honours Assam Police personnel for victorious election duty

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

Guwahati, June 5: Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh today has honoured 3500 officials of Assam Police for the successful completion of election duty.

The personnel have arrived home after attending rigorous election duty dedicatedly for 75 days in the entire North India.

The Assam Police Headquarters has complimented their continuous effort and eternal commitment.

The returning officers and other rank holders were greeted by senior officials at several deboarding stations. The personnel were also felicitated and were proferred ‘Barakhana’ ( a great feast) in this regard to acknowledge their hard work.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
