GP Singh honours Assam Police personnel for victorious election duty

HT Digital

Guwahati, June 5: Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh today has honoured 3500 officials of Assam Police for the successful completion of election duty.

The personnel have arrived home after attending rigorous election duty dedicatedly for 75 days in the entire North India.

Over the period of last few days, 3500 personnel of @assampolice have returned back to state after gruelling 75 days of election duty in North India. PHq compliments their commitment and effort. All returning officers and other ranks were received by senior officers at various… pic.twitter.com/09oHt44LN7 — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) June 5, 2024

The Assam Police Headquarters has complimented their continuous effort and eternal commitment.

The returning officers and other rank holders were greeted by senior officials at several deboarding stations. The personnel were also felicitated and were proferred ‘Barakhana’ ( a great feast) in this regard to acknowledge their hard work.