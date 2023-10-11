Groundbreaking 3D printed scaffold reconstructs 5th metacarpal bone at Tezpur Medical College

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

TEZPUR, Oct 10: In a remarkable medical breakthrough, a team of skilled surgeons at Tezpur Medical College in Sonitpur district successfully reconstructed a patient’s 5th metacarpal bone using a 3D printed biomedical scaffold. This achievement marks a significant milestone not only for the region but also for the entire field of Orthopaedic surgery. The groundbreaking surgery was conducted at Tezpur Medical College & Hospital under the guidance of Prof Dr Karuna Hazarika, the Principal cum Chief Superintendent of the Medical college and Hospital. The multidisciplinary team of Orthopaedic surgeons, along with anaesthesiologists and biomedical engineers, collaborated to execute this pioneering procedure.

The patient had been suffering from Enchondroma of the 5th Metacarpal bone of the left hand, a condition that traditionally poses challenges for surgeons due to the intricate nature of the metacarpal bones and limited options for reconstruction. However, with the advent of 3D printing technology in the medical field, the team was able to excise the diseased bone and create a customized biomedical scaffold that perfectly matched the patient’s anatomy. The 3D printed scaffold was fabricated using a biocompatible material that promotes bone regeneration. This innovative approach allowed for a precise fit and seamless integration with the surrounding tissues.

The procedure not only restored the structural integrity of the hand but also ensured optimal functionality, enabling the patient to regain normal hand movements. Prof Dr Chinmoy Das, the lead surgeon on the case, expressed great satisfaction with the outcome of the surgery, stating that this procedure represents a significant leap forward in the field of Orthopaedics. The use of 3D printed biomedical scaffolds opens up new avenues for treating complex hand injuries and tumorous conditions, offering patients a chance at full recovery.

The success of this surgery has garnered attention from the medical community across the country and is expected to inspire further research and development in the field of Orthopaedic surgery and 3D printing technology. The patient is now on the path to recovery and is expected to regain full functionality of his hand in the coming months. This remarkable achievement highlights the potential of innovative technologies to revolutionize the field of medicine, offering hope to patients facing tumorous conditions and complex musculoskeletal injuries.