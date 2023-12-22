GU hosts Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 21: Gauhati University, in collaboration with GU NSS Cell, organised the ‘Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth’ event and a mass registration drive campaign on the MyGov.in portal and My Bharat portal. The event took place at the Phanidhar Datta Seminar Hall on Thursday.

Dr Ranjan Kr Kakati, director of Students’ Welfare at Gauhati University and nodal officer for Viksit Bharat @2047, emphasised the importance of youth participation in the campaign. He encouraged the youth to voice their opinions and contribute to the vision of making India a developed nation by 2047. The campaign aligns with the government’s vision to achieve comprehensive development, including economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability, and good governance.

Prof Dibya Jyoti Mahanta, dean of the Study Centre at KKHSO University, inaugurated the program and underscored the responsibility of today’s youth in contributing to India’s development by 2047.

Prof Eeshankur Saikia, head of the department of Applied Science at Gauhati University, provided details about the registration procedure on the MyGov.in portal and shared insights into the Viksit Bharat @2047 initiative.

Jangjilong, regional director of NSS NER Guwahati, explained the registration process for the My Bharat portal and highlighted the benefits of registration.

The event saw active participation from youth at Gauhati University campus and affiliated colleges. Attendees shared their ideas on ‘Viksit Bharat @2047: Voice of Youth’. Dr Bandana Choudhury and Dr Rituparna Bora also addressed the participants.

The initiative is in line with the guidance of the Governor of Assam and the advice of vice-chancellor Prof PJ Handique. Approximately 200 participants from Gauhati University campus and affiliated colleges attended the program.