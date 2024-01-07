Gunotsav concludes in Sivasagar district

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Jan 6: The fifth Gunotsav for quality assessment of schools in Sivasagar that began on Jan 3 concluded on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

A total of 407 schools out of 1263 were assessed on Saturday by the external evaluators ,mostly college teachers. The rest were assessed on Froiday and the day before. Jan 3 was the day of self-assessment. Inspector if schools, Devajyoti Gogoi informed that the district has achieved the 99.6 per cent attendance of students during the three days of assessment.

Of the four core areas of assessment, the focus in this year’s Gunotsav is on the scholastic area in particular. The other three areas such as co-scholastic, infrastructure and community participation have not been given much importance this year.

The state education minister Ranoj Pegu visited several schools in the district on Friday. Speaking to the media, he said that the state government has spent over Rs 800 crore for school infrastructure development in recent years and have accorded top priority to quality assessment.