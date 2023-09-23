28 C
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Guv Kataria advocates exclusive marketing for ‘One District One Product’ programme

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 22: Governor Gulab Chand Kataria held a meeting with officials from the Industries and Commerce department, joined by Industries and Commerce minister Bimal Borah, at the Raj Bhavan’s conference hall. During the meeting, secretary of Industry, Commerce, and Public Enterprises, Dr Lakshmanan S, presented a comprehensive overview of the department’s activities and the status of various state schemes’ implementation.

Governor Kataria expressed his satisfaction with the uniqueness of each district in the state and their potential for development as distinct industries. He highlighted the market potential for products such as bamboo, cane, and terracotta crafts. Governor Kataria proposed the idea of establishing a market under the ‘One District One Product’ program where each district could showcase its unique products.

Industries and Commerce minister Bimal Borah confirmed that they plan to establish this market either at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra or at the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre. The meeting also reviewed the state’s entrepreneurial activities and the availability of loans from banks.

The attendees included commissioner and secretary to the Governor SS Meenakshi Sundaram, commissioner of Industry, Commerce, and Public Enterprises Oinam Sarankumar Singh, MD of ASIDC Manvendra Pratap Singh, MD of ATCL Rakesh Agarwala, secretary to the Governor Swapna Dutta Deka, secretary of Industry, Commerce, and Public Enterprises Arpan Saikia, and other senior officers.

