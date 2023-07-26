32 C
Guv Kataria visits banana plantation in Goalpara, praises farmers & assures govt support

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

Guwahati, July 25: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria visited a thriving banana plantation in Madang Bakharapara, situated along the Assam-Meghalaya border in Goalpara district, to gain insights into banana cultivation and understand the challenges faced by farmers in the sector. During his visit, the Governor met with Debabrata Rabha, an exemplary farmer who manages a sprawling 300 bigha banana plantation orchard.

Governor Kataria commended Debabrata Rabha and other farmers associated with the plantation for their hard work and dedication, which has led to remarkable growth in banana cultivation in the district. He praised their commitment and stated that their efforts have inspired others to venture into banana farming, contributing to the success of the horticulture sector in the region. The Governor assured that the government is committed to supporting the farming community to enable them to thrive in this vital sector.

Before visiting the banana plantation, Governor Kataria also explored Asia’s largest banana market located in Daranggiri, Goalpara district. He engaged in discussions with some vendors regarding the facilities and support provided by the district administration, as well as matters related to banana exports. However, due to the market’s bi-weekly schedule, only a limited number of vendors were present during the visit.

The Governor’s visit was accompanied by the district collector (DC), superintendent of police (SP), and other officials from the district, highlighting the government’s keen interest in promoting and supporting the banana cultivation sector.

