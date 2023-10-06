Guwahati airport, M’laya government organise workshop on ‘Last Mile Connectivity’

HT Bureau

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Oct 5: Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL), the operator of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati, and the Department of Tourism, Government of Meghalaya, collaborated to organize a workshop on the topic of “Development of Tourism Industry in the NE Region,” with a specific focus on “Last Mile Connectivity.” The event took place at Hotel Pine Wood in Shillong.

The workshop was graced by minister of tourism, government of Meghalaya, Paul Lyngdoh, and the director of tourism, government of Meghalaya, CV Deyangdo, IAS, who attended as chief guests. Moitreyee Das, deputy director, Department of Tourism, Government of Assam, and other dignitaries from various sectors including government, hotels, tour and travel agencies, airlines, airports, and tourism stakeholders were also present.

Utpal Baruah, chief airport officer of Guwahati Airport, elaborated on the airport’s vision to transform LGBI Airport into a regional domestic and international hub, emphasizing the pivotal role of air connectivity in developing the tourism industry in the region. Paul Lyngdoh, tourism minister of Meghalaya, stressed the importance of creating synergy among all stakeholders in the region and proposed a regional policy for sustainable and eco-friendly tourism across the northeastern states and Sikkim.

CV Deyangdo, IAS, director tourism, Meghalaya, emphasized the need for facilities at the new upcoming airport in Guwahati to ensure a seamless last mile connectivity experience for travelers. He envisioned that passengers arriving at the airport should be welcomed with cultural flavors representing all seven states in the region.

- Advertisement -

Moitreyee Das, deputy director, Department of Tourism, Government of Assam, discussed Assam Government’s plans for the next five years related to last mile connectivity and community-based tourism.

Various industry representatives also spoke on different aspects of last mile connectivity. The workshop received appreciation for its initiative to promote tourism and air connectivity.

The workshop concluded with a vote of thanks offered by Bhairab Baruah, Head-Corporate Affairs, GIAL. The next workshop in the series is expected to be held in Arunachal Pradesh in December 2023.