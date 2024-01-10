15 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
type here...

Guwahati Airport’s special initiative

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 9: Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, has undertaken a special initiative to provide essential items aimed at deterring wild elephant herds in the Rangamati and Mirza areas of South Kamrup district. The distributed items include flashlights, kerosene oil, and other necessities.

- Advertisement -

The chief airport officer, Utpal Barua, along with finance controller Mantu Kumar, HR manager Arnav Phanglocha, and corporate communication officer Ruma Devi, actively participated in the distribution of charging flashlights and other essential items to help local residents chase away elephants in rural villages. Approximately 30 people from Rangamati Bakarapara village, led by Jayant Sharma and Dimbeswar Sharma, received the aid. Additionally, around 50 people in Mirza, led by Anup Jyoti Das and Pankaj Kumar Das, benefited from this community support initiative.

8 Healthy Alternatives To Wheat Roti
8 Healthy Alternatives To Wheat Roti
Amazing Places To Visit In Assam
Amazing Places To Visit In Assam
Most Visiting Hill Stations In South India
Most Visiting Hill Stations In South India
Magh Bihu: Unveiling its Cultural and Historical Dimensions
Magh Bihu: Unveiling its Cultural and Historical Dimensions
Freshwater Fish To Keep At Home
Freshwater Fish To Keep At Home
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Silchar Municipality pioneers cashless transactions with Paytm services launch

The Hills Times - 0
8 Healthy Alternatives To Wheat Roti Amazing Places To Visit In Assam Most Visiting Hill Stations In South India Magh Bihu: Unveiling its Cultural and Historical Dimensions Freshwater Fish To Keep At Home