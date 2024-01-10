Guwahati Airport’s special initiative

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 9: Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, has undertaken a special initiative to provide essential items aimed at deterring wild elephant herds in the Rangamati and Mirza areas of South Kamrup district. The distributed items include flashlights, kerosene oil, and other necessities.

The chief airport officer, Utpal Barua, along with finance controller Mantu Kumar, HR manager Arnav Phanglocha, and corporate communication officer Ruma Devi, actively participated in the distribution of charging flashlights and other essential items to help local residents chase away elephants in rural villages. Approximately 30 people from Rangamati Bakarapara village, led by Jayant Sharma and Dimbeswar Sharma, received the aid. Additionally, around 50 people in Mirza, led by Anup Jyoti Das and Pankaj Kumar Das, benefited from this community support initiative.