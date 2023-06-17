Guwahati Faces Increasing Challenges with Taxi Services Amidst Limited Public Transportation

Guwahati, June 17: The residents of Guwahati heavily rely on taxi services for their daily commute, especially two-wheeler options, due to the absence of efficient and round-the-clock public transportation.

However, with the surge in demand for such services, numerous issues have arisen for the people of Guwahati. The drivers often disregard traffic regulations, while the government has failed to take stringent measures to address these concerns.

One of the major problems faced by commuters is the discrepancy between the fare displayed in ride-hailing applications and the amount demanded by drivers.

Expressing their frustration, a concerned user stated, “It is impossible to get a ride in Guwahati at the rate shown in the app. The distance between Six Mile and Khanapara is less than 3 kilometers, and the fare displayed in the app is less than Rs 40. However, drivers demand Rs 100 for this short distance.”

“Similarly, the rates shown by the application for reaching Zoo Road from Six Mile are generally between Rs 120 and Rs 150, but drivers demand Rs 300,” the user added. This inconsistency in fares has become a recurring issue for the commuters, leading to dissatisfaction and financial burden.

The second major problem faced by commuters is the drivers’ insistence on traveling offline. Recently, groups of drivers have been observed gathering at key points in the city. When customers seek rides using ride-hailing applications, these drivers demand inflated fares and propose switching to an offline mode.

A regular user of these services expressed concern, stating, “Travelling offline is a major risk in the city. How can we blindly trust drivers we know nothing about? If we are using the application, there is proof of the journey, which they want to avoid.”

Despite assurances from the state government and local administration regarding resolving these issues, no concrete action has been taken by any department thus far. This lack of intervention has emboldened drivers associated with ride-hailing brands to continue creating problems for commuters.

The dependency on taxi services in Guwahati has surged due to the inadequacy of a reliable public transportation system. However, this increased demand has come with a host of challenges for the city’s residents.

The discrepancy between fares displayed in ride-hailing apps and the amounts demanded by drivers is a primary concern. Additionally, the insistence on offline travel poses risks and raises questions about the safety of passengers.

Despite promises from authorities, the lack of effective action has left commuters to deal with these issues on their own. It is crucial for the government and relevant stakeholders to address these problems promptly and implement measures to ensure a fair and safe taxi service experience for all Guwahatians.