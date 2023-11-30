Guwahati: IAS Sumit Sattawan posted as new DC of Kamrup Metro

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 30: Pallav Gopal Jha, the district commissioner of Kamrup (Metropolitan) district in Assam, has been transferred according to reports on Thursday.

Jha, who took over as the DC of Kamrup (metro) in November 2021, held the position for more than two years. IAS officer Sumit Sattawan will replace him as the new district commissioner.

Prior to this, Sattawan served as the DC of Assam’s Lakhimpur district. The reshuffle also indicates that IAS officer Hyalinge Gayatri Devidas will take over as the DC of Lakhimpur.

In his new role, Jha has been assigned as the commissioner of taxes and will also take on additional duties as the Project Director of Assam’s Urban Infrastructure Investment Program (UIIP).