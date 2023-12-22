18 C
Guwahati Police Busts Fake Land Document Racket; 5 Arrested

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 22: Five land brokers have been arrested by police in the Bharalu area of Guwahati for their alleged involvement in a counterfeit document racket. The accused, Tuman Das (25), Amulya Kalita (56), Niren Choudhary (55), Pankaj Das (56) and Raham Rohman (44), were reportedly producing counterfeit land documents.

Following an FIR lodged by a complainant named Gayatri Sarma, an investigation was initiated. The FIR revealed that a plot of land, owned by Late Debendra Goswami and his two brothers, had been fraudulently seized.

The main accused, Manik Das, who passed away in April 2023, had allegedly made a fraudulent sale deed. Following his death, the land was occupied by Amulya Kalita and five others.

Two of the accused have been sent to jail, while the remaining three are in police custody. Three Sub-Registrar Office employees, Debasish Baruah (37), Sadoy Kumar Deka (39) and Nitul Ch Das (21), already accused in other cases, were also arrested in connection with this case.

