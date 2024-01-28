13.6 C
Guwahati prepares to host Bi-Centenary Assam Tea International Conference


Guwahati, Jan 28: Guwahati is preparing to host the Bi-Centenary Assam Tea International Conference (BATIC2024) on January 29 and 30, marking two centuries of Assam tea.

The event, taking place at the Radisson Blu Hotel, will focus on the transformation brought about by Assam’s small tea growers and discuss topics like climate change, sustainability, technological innovation, and expansion of Indian teas to new markets.

Over 400 delegates from 24 countries, apart from Indian participants, have registered for the event. The conference will explore various themes including the repositioning of tea as a popular beverage among the youth, the impact of climate change on Assam’s tea industry, and the potential for Assam’s tea industry to adopt regenerative agriculture and earn carbon credits.

The event is organized by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, Government of Assam, Tea Board of India, and the Tea Research Association (TRA Tocklai). Following BATIC 2024, the 25th session of the FAO Intergovernmental Group on Tea will take place from January 31 to February 2, 2024, with over 120 delegates from 25 tea-consuming and producing countries expected to attend.

