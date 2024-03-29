27 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 29, 2024
type here...

Guwahatians upset afer Jubin Nautiyal’s charity concert cancelled one hour ahead of show, cites tech issues

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 29: The much-awaited concert of renowned Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal, which was supposed to take place at Nehru Stadium today, has been cancelled. This abrupt decision has left fans upset and put the organisers in a tight spot.

- Advertisement -

The concert was expected to attract a large audience, but was called off due to unexpected technical issues, as stated by Saregama Arts of Music, the alleged event organiser. According to their statement, the primary reason behind the cancellation was equipment failure.

They mentioned, ‘Due to unforeseen technical problems caused by equipment malfunction, specifically, two trucks out of the allocated five have encountered delays, preventing the timely setup of essential equipment necessary for the event.’ In the midst of the turmoil caused by the cancellation, the purported event host, Moushumi Bora, along with several others, have been taken into custody by the police.

Moushumi Bora, identified as the program head of a private satellite channel, was apprehended from the Panikhaiti locality in Guwahati city and is currently being interrogated at the Panbazar Women’s Police Station.

The sudden turn of events has left attendees and fans of Jubin Nautiyal in shock, with many voicing their disappointment on social media platforms. However, the organisers have assured that refunds will be processed within 7-10 working days.

- Advertisement -

The cancellation of the concert has sparked questions about the organisation and management of such events in the region, with authorities likely to probe further into the issue. As of now, no additional information has been provided regarding the fate of the detained individuals or the potential rescheduling of the event.

12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime
12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime
10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India
10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India
8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try
8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try
South Films That Were Remade in International Languages
South Films That Were Remade in International Languages
10 Vegetables That Can Beat Eggs In Providing Protein
10 Vegetables That Can Beat Eggs In Providing Protein
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Russian intelligence received inputs of ISIS attack threat: Reports

The Hills Times - 0
12 Jyotirlingas in India You Should Visit Once in a Lifetime 10 Amazing Places to Visit in South India 8 Types Of South Indian Chutneys One Needs To Try South Films That Were Remade in International Languages 10 Vegetables That Can Beat Eggs In Providing Protein