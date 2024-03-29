Guwahatians upset afer Jubin Nautiyal’s charity concert cancelled one hour ahead of show, cites tech issues

HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 29: The much-awaited concert of renowned Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal, which was supposed to take place at Nehru Stadium today, has been cancelled. This abrupt decision has left fans upset and put the organisers in a tight spot.

The concert was expected to attract a large audience, but was called off due to unexpected technical issues, as stated by Saregama Arts of Music, the alleged event organiser. According to their statement, the primary reason behind the cancellation was equipment failure.

They mentioned, ‘Due to unforeseen technical problems caused by equipment malfunction, specifically, two trucks out of the allocated five have encountered delays, preventing the timely setup of essential equipment necessary for the event.’ In the midst of the turmoil caused by the cancellation, the purported event host, Moushumi Bora, along with several others, have been taken into custody by the police.

Moushumi Bora, identified as the program head of a private satellite channel, was apprehended from the Panikhaiti locality in Guwahati city and is currently being interrogated at the Panbazar Women’s Police Station.

The sudden turn of events has left attendees and fans of Jubin Nautiyal in shock, with many voicing their disappointment on social media platforms. However, the organisers have assured that refunds will be processed within 7-10 working days.

The cancellation of the concert has sparked questions about the organisation and management of such events in the region, with authorities likely to probe further into the issue. As of now, no additional information has been provided regarding the fate of the detained individuals or the potential rescheduling of the event.