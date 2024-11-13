Hafaluting Bornamghar braces for 70th Raas Festival 

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Nov 12: The Hafaluting Bornamghar in Charing is a much-revered and venerated place of worship for millions of Vaishnavites who visit it annually, especially during the Raas festival in the Assamese calendar month of Kati (November). It serves as a spiritual center for people from over 26 villages in the region, spanning from Amguri in the south to Gaurisagar in the north. The president of the 70th Raas Krira Mahotsav Committee 2024, and MLA of Amguri LAC, Pradip Hazarika, will hoist the Dharma Dhwajja to inaugurate the 10-day festival from November 14 to Novemver 23. Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will officially open the festival by inaugurating the newly constructed Kirtan-ghar on November 14. The chief minister will be accompanied by Bimal Bora, minister of Cultural Affairs, Commerce, and Industry, and Padmashree Hemoprova Chutia of Moran. The annual Raas festivity will be observed on November 15, with Gautam Goswami of Bijay Mahara Satra inaugurating the Tipeswar Saikia and Nityananda Saikia Suwarani Raas Mancha.

Legend has it that in 1954, one (late) Binanda Khanikar of nearby Na-pam Gaon was returning home alone after school one afternoon along a narrow, muddy lane on the isolated Mas Khuwa Chapori. Along the way, he suddenly saw a small boy and girl emerge from the bushes, playing blissfully in the open. Hypnotised by the sight, he lost track of time and returned home only when the dancing duo disappeared and darkness set in. He reported the incident to his parents, who believed it was something divine. After many similar incidents, the villagers decided to establish a Naamghar at the deserted location, clearing an enormous termite mound (Uiee Hafalu), which led to the creation of the Hafaluting Bornamghar.

Jagadish Gogoi, secretary, Nagen Hazarika, president of Hafaluting Bornamghar aru Kala Kristi Kendra, and Jadav Saikia, committee secretary, have urged devotees to participate in the celebrations throughout the festival. A Bhaona competition organised alongside the festival will commence on November 16, with 13 troupes from various places across the state taking part. The Krishnakanta Goswami Memorial Stage will be inaugurated by Jintu Bora, ADC, Dibrugarh. Sunadhar Baruah Suwarani Mancha will be inaugurated by Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi on the evening of November 18. Tuniram Nath Suwarani Mancha will be inaugurated by Akhil Gogoi, MLA, Sivasagar, on November 19. Ganesh Khanikar Suwarani Mancha will be inaugurated by Sushanta Borgohain, MLA, Thowra, and Ghanakanta Gogoi Suwarani Mancha by Debabrat Gogoi, MLA, Nazira. Finally, Gangeswar Chutia Suwarani Mancha will be inaugurated by Jogen Mohan, minister of Disaster Management and Revenue.