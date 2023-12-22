Handicrafts design development training organised by Kamrup West Forest Division

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 21: The Kamrup West Forest Division has initiated a month-long handicrafts design development training in cane & bamboo in association with the development commissioner (Handicraft) Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. The training, conducted under the Skill Development in Handicraft Sector (NHDS) scheme of the National Handicrafts Development Programme (NHDP), took place in Chandubi, Palashbari area.

The inauguration ceremony was held at Loharghat Range Inspection Bunglow premises at Rajapara village near Chandubi Lake, organised by the Loharghat Forest Range. The program aimed to provide training to 32 male and female participants from the local area.

West Kamrup Forest Divisional Officer (DFO) Dimpi Bora, director of Development Commissioner Handicrafts North Eastern Region PC Haldar, assistant director Dhiraj Kumar, Abanta Bora, designer, and master craftsman Basanta Kalita were among the dignitaries present at the inaugural program. The program focused on empowering villagers by providing them with skills in handicrafts, particularly in bamboo and cane.

DFO Dimpi Bora has been actively working to develop the livelihoods of villagers in remote areas under the West Kamrup Divisional Forest Office. Various training programs, including bamboo ornament making and nursery training, have been conducted to make villagers self-reliant and financially independent.

In her statement, DFO Bora highlighted the success of previous training programs, where trained villagers participated in the Chandubi Festival and generated around Rs 1 lakh in sales. The Forest Department has been conducting several training programs, including those in bamboo handicrafts, jewelry making, and tourism journalism.

Trainee Kanaklata Rabha expressed gratitude to the Forest Department for providing essential training and support, enabling her to contribute to her family’s income. She said that without the department’s initiatives, they might not have progressed financially.

Director of Development Commissioner Handicrafts North Eastern Region PC Haldar discussed the importance of the training in developing the skills of artists and promoting their participation in national and international fairs. The Development Commissioner (Handicraft) Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, will cover the expenditures of the participants.

The Forest Department’s efforts to involve the rural community in economic development through various training programs have garnered appreciation from participants and contributed to the overall upliftment of the community.