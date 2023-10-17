Handloom emporium inaugurated in Diphu

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct. 16: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram

Ronghang inaugurated the Emporium M/s Nomika Enterprise – a house of traditional handloom attire

here at the premises of the office of the assistant director of handloom and textiles, Rongnihangb in

Diphu.

M/S Nomika Enterprise is being managed by Samili Kropi.

The emporium is a house of collection of traditional attire of the Karbi tribe and indigenous

communities. It includes traditional costumes for both men, women and children at an affordable rate.

Kropi also said there is special offers o0n the occasion of zonal festival and Durga puja festivity. She

urged people to step in at the showroomto buy attires of their choice.

The CEM was accompanied by executive member (EM) of KAAC’s handloom and textiles and fisheries

department, Madhuram Lekthe.