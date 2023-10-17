Handloom emporium inaugurated in Diphu

HT Bureau
DIPHU, Oct. 16: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram
Ronghang inaugurated the Emporium M/s Nomika Enterprise – a house of traditional handloom attire
here at the premises of the office of the assistant director of handloom and textiles, Rongnihangb in
Diphu.
M/S Nomika Enterprise is being managed by Samili Kropi.
The emporium is a house of collection of traditional attire of the Karbi tribe and indigenous
communities. It includes traditional costumes for both men, women and children at an affordable rate.
Kropi also said there is special offers o0n the occasion of zonal festival and Durga puja festivity. She
urged people to step in at the showroomto buy attires of their choice.
The CEM was accompanied by executive member (EM) of KAAC’s handloom and textiles and fisheries
department, Madhuram Lekthe.
