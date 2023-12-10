HCG to launch cancer consultation services in Guwahati

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Dec 9: HCG, one of India’s largest cancer care networks, on Saturday announced the launch of its OPD consultation through a comprehensive team of oncologists in Guwahati.

- Advertisement -

A dedicated team of oncologists from HCG Cancer Hospital in Bangalore will be available for OPD consultations once a month at the Medicity Information Centre in the city. The team of doctors includes Shridhar P S, senior consultant radiation oncology and director of Cyberknife, Nataraj KS, consultant hematology and Basant Mahadevappa, consultant liver transplant surgeon and hepatologist. The initiative will ensure world-class cancer care services to patients in the Northeast with access to expert oncologists and specialized care.

The OPD consultation services will provide opportunities for early detection of varied forms of cancer, improved access to medical care, increased awareness together with a multidisciplinary approach to cancer care in the Northeast. It aims to provide diagnosis and evaluation of cancer cases, for easy and early detection and treatment intervention of the disease.

HCG Cancer Hospital specializes in multidisciplinary care which includes Cyberknife, robotic surgery, adult and pediatric bone marrow transplant, liver transplant, high-end immunotherapy, and genomics tailored to meet the diverse requirements of cancer patients. With its team of experts the hospital aims to bring high-quality cancer care to a wider community.

Manisha Kumar, regional chief operating officer Karnataka said “We are thrilled to announce the launch of OPD consultation and introduce our comprehensive oncology team who will now be available for the people of Northeast India. HCG Cancer Hospital Bangalore, a center of excellence has been at the forefront of specialized cancer treatment, establishing new benchmarks in diagnosis and patient care. With the expansion of our services in the Northeast, our goal is to improve access to quality cancer care across this region. The multidisciplinary approach at HCG is designed to offer not just cutting-edge treatments, but also holistic, patient-centric care. We assure the best treatment techniques integrated with the latest advancements and personalized medicine to provide the best possible clinical outcomes for our patients in the region.”

- Advertisement -

Shridhar P S said, “We are excited to cater to the country’s northeastern region, which continues to see a spike in cancer instances. Through our OPDs, we encourage individuals for proactive and regular screenings that can aid in early detection, intervention, and care. With this expansion, our commitment is to provide the most advanced and personalized therapies, ensuring precise and effective treatment for each patient’s unique conditions and requirements.”

Nataraj KS said, “A patient-centric, multi- disciplinary approach underpins HCG’s dedication to cancer care. Our approach in hemato-oncology and bone marrow transplant involves a combination of modern medical techniques and kindness to both adult and child patients. We are privileged to extend our services to fellow citizens in this part of the country, ensuring they receive the highest standard of care and support.”

Basant Mahadevappa said, “This expansion marks a pivotal step in our mission to extend our expertise beyond cancer care. At HCG, we go beyond the procedural aspects of liver transplants, focusing on restoring and enhancing the overall quality of life for our patients. We are committed to providing the people of Northeast access to comprehensive, holistic treatment closer to home.”

Equipped with the world’s latest technology for the diagnosis and treatment of all cancers from high-end nuclear medicine and PET-CT to Genomics for diagnosis and low-dose Immunotherapy, the HCG Cancer Hospital stands for its patient-centric approach.