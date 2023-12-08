Health camp in Lahorijan benefits hundreds

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Dec 7: Lahorijan Yuva Sanstha Club, located in Karbi Anglong, organised a medical camp that provided valuable healthcare services to the local community. The event, which took place at the club’s office premises, saw the participation of Seva Bharat Purvanchal, National Medicos Organisation, and Seva Bharat Dimapur.

The medical camp commenced at 10 am, and a brief meeting was conducted with the participation of Simanta Haloi, the president of the Club, secretary Bishnu Giri, doctors, and health workers.

Dedicated medical professionals, including Dr Narendra Paliwal, Dr Subam Patil, and Dr Balaram Bhawel, offered their expertise during the camp. They provided medical consultations and treatments to approximately 200 patients, contributing to the well-being of the local community.

The initiative reflects the collaborative efforts of various organisations to address healthcare needs and promote community health in the Lahorijan region of Karbi Anglong.

