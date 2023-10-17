Health minister inaugurates maternal, pediatric dept

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Oct 16: State health and family welfare minister Keshab Mahanta inaugurated the maternal

and pediatric department of the Swahid Tilak Hemram Gunabhiram Civil Hospital at Morigaon on

Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahanta said, “Everyone should vaccinate their children. Children and

adolescents in the age group of 10 to 19 years should get vaccinated to protect themselves against

different parasites. Our government will soon launch a massive campaign to make the state parasite

free.”

“The health service sector in the state has developed significantly under the strong leadership of our

chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sharma,” said Mahanta.

Joint Director of Health, Morigaon Phani Pathak. In his speech,. He thanked the Chief Minister Dr.

Himanta Biswa Sharma for this. The Health Minister launched the National Parasite Eradication Day

2023 campaign by feeding parasite vaccines to several children with his own hands

State minister of water resources, information and public relations, Piyush Hazarika said, “Several

medical colleges have been established in the state in the past seven years. The health sector has

undergone radical changes under the leadership of our chief minister. One of the benefits of this is the

inauguration of the mother and child department in Morigaon district today.”

The hospital includes a waiting room, security room, registration, search and reception room, staff room

and record room, vaccination room, A.S. waiting room with RHS clinic and HIV clinic.The hospital will

also have a consultation room, nutritional consultation room, three outpatient wards, ultrasound,

laboratory and blood storage. The hospital will also have a library and discussion room.

Morigaon MLA Ramakant Deuri, Morigaon district commissioner Devashish Sharma, National Health

Mission executive director Manoj Kumar Chowdhury, and Morigaon superintendent of police Hemant

Kumar Das were also present on the occasion.