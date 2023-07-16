28 C
Health officials review meeting held in Bokota, Assam

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DEMOW, July 15: A review meeting of the health officials was held in Bokota on July 14. Gitali Dowerah, additional deputy commissioner of health department presided in the meeting on Friday. In the end of the meeting the additional deputy commissioner of health department has appealed the health workers to do their own duty properly and to give more importance on mother and child health. Dr Nirmali Das, doctor in Bokota Mini Primary Health Centre as well as health officer anchored in the meeting.

