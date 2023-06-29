Heavy Rains Cause Flood-Like Situations in Sikkim and Assam, Damaging Infrastructure and Displacing Residents

Guwahati, June 29: The northeastern region of India, including Sikkim and Assam, has been experiencing heavy rainfall in recent days, leading to flood-like situations and causing significant damage to infrastructure. In Sikkim’s Jorthang area, continuous and heavy rainfall has resulted in the swelling of the Rangeet and Rambang rivers, exceeding their normal water levels and causing erosion at multiple locations.

One of the areas affected by the floods is the important Greenpark Road in Mazigaon, Jorthang, which has suffered considerable damage. Local residents reported hearing a massive blast around 1 AM, followed by the collapse of a section of the road along the river. This incident has created panic among the local citizens, prompting some to relocate out of fear of further damages. The unprecedented water levels have astonished residents, who claim they have never witnessed such intensity before.

To assess the situation and provide support, Salghari Zoom constituency’s MLA and the Sub Divisional Magistrate of Jorthang, Saloni Pradhan, visited the site of the incident. Assuring assistance from the state government, Pradhan instructed the relevant departments to expedite the relocation of affected families. Tarpaulin sheets were deployed to prevent further erosion caused by the raging rivers. Additionally, instructions were issued to locals to avoid venturing too close to the riverfront to prevent potential tragedies.

Meanwhile, in Assam, the death toll from floods has risen to seven, with approximately 82,000 people in 395 villages currently affected. The worst-hit districts include Kamrup, Nalbari, Barpeta, Darrang, and Bajali, with numerous flood-affected villages in these areas. While the state has set up 106 relief camps, they are currently sparsely populated. Barpeta, Dhubri, and Goalpara have suffered significant damage to infrastructure, including the erosion of a tea garden bund in Halem by the Tinkunia River, the erosion of an embankment in Chariduar by the Amloga River, and damage to roads in Jalah and Chenga.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps to mitigate the impact of the floods. Efforts are underway to relocate affected families to safer areas and provide them with necessary relief and support. The state government, along with local authorities and elected representatives, is actively engaged in managing the crisis and ensuring the well-being of those affected by this natural disaster.