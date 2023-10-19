Herbal processing technology workshop promotes indigenous medicinal plants and research at ADP College

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Oct 18: The Advance Institutional Level Biotech Hub at Dhing College, in collaboration with the Department of Herbal Science and Technology at ADP College, Nagaon, organized a five-day workshop cum hands-on training program on ‘herbal processing technology’ from October 9 to October 13, 2023.

The primary goal of this workshop was to raise awareness about indigenous medicinal and aromatic plants, their conservation, sustainable use, and to emphasize research and strategies for developing herbal drugs.

Dr Sadananda Payeng, Principal of Nagaon ADP College, inaugurated the workshop following a brief introduction by Dr Mridul kr Hazarika. Dr Sanjeeb Kr Nath, Coordinator of the Advance Institutional Level Biotech Hub and Head of the Department of Botany at Dhing College, delivered the keynote address. Dr Mousmi Saikia provided an overview of the workshop’s objectives.

The event saw participation from over 105 students, faculty members, and resource persons from Nagaon ADP College, Nowgong Girls’ College, and Dhing College. This included 73 undergraduates from the Department of Botany, Zoology, and Herbal Technology, as well as 18 postgraduate students specializing in Herbal Science and Technology.

Resource persons for the workshop included Dr Neeta Basumatory, Assistant Professor at Nowgong Girls’ College, Pranab Bora, a Ph.D. scholar from Cotton University, Pranjal Boruah, a microbiologist at Bisleri International Pvt Ltd, Bornali Hazarika, a quality control executive at LSJ (DXN – Deahsan) Biotech Pvt Ltd in Tezpur, and Pranab Patowary, Factory PIC at LSJ Biotech Pvt Ltd, Tezpur.