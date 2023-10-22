Heroin Seized In Bokajan

BOKAJAN: The police in Karbi Anglong on Saturday recovered and seized heroin from a bus. The police came upon the contraband when the check a bus, AR 02 B 2077, on NH 39 under Khatkhati Police Station.

The heroin was found from inside a passenger’s bag. The police found 10 soap cases packed with heroin weighing 128.28 gms whose market value is Rs. 1.5 crore.

- Advertisement -

One, identified as Jhamaklal Sharma (23) alias Pradeep Sharma, resident of Najbor Bediti, Biswanath has been arrested. Further investigation is going on.