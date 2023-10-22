20.5 C
Heroin Seized In Bokajan

BOKAJAN: The police in Karbi Anglong on Saturday recovered and seized heroin from a bus. The police came upon the contraband when the check a bus, AR 02 B 2077, on NH 39 under Khatkhati Police Station.

The heroin was found from inside a passenger’s bag. The police found 10 soap cases packed with heroin weighing 128.28 gms whose market value is Rs. 1.5 crore.

One, identified as Jhamaklal Sharma (23) alias Pradeep Sharma, resident of Najbor Bediti, Biswanath has been arrested. Further investigation is going on.

 

