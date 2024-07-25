Heroin seized in Morigaon

MORIGAON: Two persons were arrested in Assam’s Morigaon district on Wednesday after heroin worth over Rs 1.57 crore was seized from their possession, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a search operation in Barchal village and seized 875 gms of the narcotics substance from a house, an officer said.

The heroin was hidden in 77 soap boxes and was brought to the district from Dimapur in Nagaland, he said.

The police arrested the two accused persons and registered a case against them.