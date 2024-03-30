Heroin seized in Nagaon

GUWAHATI, March 30: Assam Police on Friday seized 1/2kg of suspected heroin in Nagaon, said state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

As per the Sarma, the seizure was made after the police intercepted a vehicle which was kept in 50 soap cases.

“Based on reliable inputs, @nagaonpolice intercepted a vehicle and recovered 1/2kg of suspected heroin contained in 50 soap boxes. The consignment was coming from a border area and further investigation is underway,” Sarma wrote on micro-blogging site X.

Following the development, the Chief Minister congratualted the Assam police.

“Good job @assampolice,” he said.