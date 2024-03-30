31 C
Guwahati
Saturday, March 30, 2024
type here...

Heroin seized in Nagaon

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, March 30: Assam Police on Friday seized 1/2kg of suspected heroin in Nagaon, said state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

As per the Sarma, the seizure was made after the police intercepted a vehicle which was kept in 50 soap cases.

- Advertisement -

“Based on reliable inputs, @nagaonpolice intercepted a vehicle and recovered 1/2kg of suspected heroin contained in 50 soap boxes. The consignment was coming from a border area and further investigation is underway,” Sarma wrote on micro-blogging site X.

Following the development, the Chief Minister congratualted the Assam police.

“Good job @assampolice,” he said.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Indian Navy rescues Iranian fishing vessel and 23 Pakistani crew in...

The Hills Times - 0