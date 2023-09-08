27 C
Friday, September 8, 2023
Heroin Worth Rs 1.2 Cr Seized

BOKAJAN: Acting on specific information, the police in Karbi Anglong conducted a raid at a residence in Tilla Basti under Khatkhati police station around 7:30 pm on Wednesday evening, leading to the recovery of a significant quantity of heroin.

During the operation, law enforcement successfully seized 17 plastic tobacco containers containing suspected heroin, with a total weight of 111.08 grams.

A woman named Asma Khatun, daughter of Abdul Rashid and wife of the late Harinder Sah, residing at Lahorijan Bashbari in Karbi Anglong, was arrested in connection with this case.

The market value of the seized contraband is estimated to be around Rs 1.2 crore. The recovered narcotics were carefully packed and sealed in the presence of independent witnesses as part of the legal procedure. This operation underscores the authorities’ commitment to combat illegal drug trafficking in the region.

