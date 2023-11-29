26 C
Heroin worth Rs 15 crore seized

HT Bureau

 

GUWAHATI, Nov 28: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF) has seized heroin worth Rs 15 crore and arrested two alleged peddlers in Kamrup district.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF team intercepted a vehicle near Saraighat Bridge and attempted to apprehend the suspects. When the alleged peddlers tried to flee towards Changsari, the STF fired two warning shots, forcing them to stop.

Upon searching the vehicle, a hidden compartment was discovered, containing 1.8 kg of heroin. The two suspects, both from Guwahati, were arrested at the scene.

This significant seizure highlights the STF’s commitment to combating drug trafficking and protecting the state from the menace of illicit drugs.

The Hills Times - 0