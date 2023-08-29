Heroin Worth Rs 5 Crore Seized

TINSUKIA, Aug 28: The police on Monday arrested three persons from Assam’s Tinsukia district and recovered 700 gms of heroin worth Rs 5 crore from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the special task force and the district police intercepted a vehicle with the three on board at Gondhuiguri Tiniali in Kakopathar area on Sunday night. The conducted a search and seized the narcotics along with Rs 13,950 in cash and five mobile phones from them.

According to police sources, the seized items were recovered from 57 soap boxes, hidden in two secret chambers of the vehicle.

All three persons are residents of Karimganj district.

Tinsukia additional superintendent of police, Maidul Islam said, “The Tinsukia town has become a transit point for drug trafficking and the entire district has been identified as ‘an HIV hotspot’ due to intravenous drug abuse, where drug addicts share infected syringes to inject various drugs into their bodies.”

Meanwhile, the police are trying to find out the modus operandi of this drug racket, he added. (PTI)