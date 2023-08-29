27 C
Heroin Worth Rs 5 Crore Seized

Acting upon a source input on covert transportation & deal of heroin, STF Assam and Tinsukia District Police carried out an operation at Tinsukia on 27th August, 2023 to foil the deal by apprehending the drugs peddlers.Accordingly, two nos.of vehicles, one Swift Dzire bearing registration no. AS 04 P 7010 and one Maruti Alto bearing registration no. AS 01 BV 3092 were intercepted at Gandoiguri Tiniali, PS-Kakopathar, Dist-Tinsukia and apprehended 03 persons, viz. 1)Shiplu Ahmed (27y), 2) Maruf Ahmed (28y) and 3) Abidul Hoque (24y), all from Karimganj, with huge consignment of heroin. A total of 700 grams of heroin in 57 nos.of soap cases consealrd in secret cabins of the vehicles were recovered from their possession. The heroin were seized along with the two vehicles, cash Rs. 13, 950.00 and 5 nos.of mobiles. The apprehended drugs peddlers and the seized items were handed over to Tinsukia Police by the STF team for initiating necessary legal actions after registering a case under proper sections of law.
TINSUKIA, Aug 28: The police on Monday arrested three persons from Assam’s Tinsukia district and recovered 700 gms of heroin worth Rs 5 crore from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the special task force and the district police intercepted a vehicle with the three on board at Gondhuiguri Tiniali in Kakopathar area on Sunday night. The conducted a search and seized the narcotics along with Rs 13,950 in cash and five mobile phones from them.

According to police sources, the seized items were recovered from 57 soap boxes, hidden in two secret chambers of the vehicle.

All three persons are residents of Karimganj district.

Tinsukia additional superintendent of police, Maidul Islam said, “The Tinsukia town has become a transit point for drug trafficking and the entire district has been identified as ‘an HIV hotspot’ due to intravenous drug abuse, where drug addicts share infected syringes to inject various drugs into their bodies.”

Meanwhile, the police are trying to find out the modus operandi of this drug racket, he added. (PTI)

