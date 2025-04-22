25.9 C
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Himanta Biswa Sarma condoles Pope Francis’s death

GUWAHATI, April 21: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the death of Pope Francis, recalling his efforts for significant reforms in the Church.

History’s first Latin American pontiff, who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated conservatives with critiques of capitalism and climate change, Pope Francis died at the age of 88.

“It is with deep sadness that we receive the news of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis,” Sarma said in a post on X.

“His pontificate was defined by tireless efforts for peace, a strong voice for the vulnerable & significant reforms in the Church. He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and dedication to work till his last breath,” he said.

Sarma extended heartfelt condolences to members of the Catholic community. (PTI)

