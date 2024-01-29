18 C
Himanta Biswa Sarma confers State NSS Award to Dr RK Kakati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 28: In a moment of recognition for exceptional contributions, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, jointly conferred the State NSS Award upon Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati. This prestigious accolade was presented during the Republic Day Central function held at Khanapara, Guwahati.

Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati, the DSW (director, Students’ Welfare, Gauhati University) and NSS programme coordinator at Gauhati University NSS Cell, an original resident of Diphu, Karbi Anglong, received this commendation for his outstanding work in the field of social and community service. The State NSS Award stands as a testament to Dr Kakati’s dedication to fostering positive change within the community.

Notably, Dr Kakati had previously received the National Service Scheme Award on September 24, 2021, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind bestowed this honour in recognition of Dr Kakati’s exceptional contributions. However, the Republic Day celebration brought forth another significant achievement as the state government introduced a new category for coordination in the University of Assam.

In this novel category, emphasising collaboration and coordination within the university, Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati emerged as the inaugural recipient. The GU NSS Cell, under his leadership, played a pivotal role in this achievement, marking a historic moment as Assam acknowledged coordination efforts within its academic institutions.

This marks the first time the State NSS Award has been presented in this unique category, recognising coordination in the University of Assam. Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati’s commitment to social service and community welfare has not only garnered national acclaim but has now been duly acknowledged at the state level.

As Dr Kakati continues to inspire through his dedicated service, this recognition serves as a beacon for others in the field of social and community service. The Republic Day celebrations in Guwahati, enriched by such moments of honour, reflect the commitment of individuals like Dr Ranjan Kumar Kakati towards building a better and more inclusive society.

