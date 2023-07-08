Himanta Biswa Sarma Expresses Concern Over Rising Road Accident Cases In State

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 8: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed concerns over the increasing number of road accidents in the state during the month of June 2023 compared to the figures from the previous year. Highlighting the worrying trend, CM Sarma on Saturday shared the statistics regarding accident cases and fatalities on Twitter.

“In June 2023, the total number of road traffic accidents rose to 555, compared to 500 accidents in June 2022. Additionally, the number of fatalities increased to 255, up from 235 reported in the same period last year,” the chief minister tweeted.

CM Sarma expressed deep concern over these figures and emphasised the need to address the rising trend of accidents.

Under the leadership of CM Sarma, the state government has been actively implementing various initiatives, including awareness campaigns, aimed at curbing road accidents. Efforts have been made to improve infrastructure and enforce traffic rules and penalties to enhance road safety.

Despite these measures, the recent statistics underscore the importance of individual responsibility in preventing accidents. Sarma urged the public to reflect on their roles in ensuring road safety and to go beyond government actions in reducing the number of fatalities caused by accidents.

The chief minister’s concerns highlight the need for collective efforts from both the government and individuals to create safer roads and prevent unnecessary loss of lives in Assam.