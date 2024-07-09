Himanta Biswa Sarma Unveils Three-Level Distributed Cancer Care Model in Assam

HT Digital
July 9, Tuesday: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a pioneering three-level distributed cancer care model aimed at enhancing cancer diagnosis and treatment throughout the state. The model comprises an apex centre, five comprehensive cancer hospitals, and eleven diagnostic and daycare centres. The State Cancer Institute in Guwahati serves as the apex centre, supported by hospitals in Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Silchar, Diphu, and Dhubri. Diagnostic centres across the state will provide essential services, bringing cancer care closer to patients.