28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, October 21, 2023
type here...

Himanta chairs road safety meeting

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

 

- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Oct 20: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led a meeting addressing road safety concerns. The meeting included district commissioners, superintendents of police, and district transport officers to discuss strategies for reducing road accidents.

Various measures were debated, with a focus on traffic control and accident prevention, particularly during festive periods when traffic violations and accidents tend to increase. CM Sarma directed officials to strictly enforce safety laws and increase awareness campaigns, especially during festive seasons.

It’s important to note that Guwahati experiences a significant increase in traffic and accidents during festive seasons like Durga Puja and Diwali. To address this, the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) cameras have been activated in the city, reducing the physical presence of police personnel on the roads. Instead, traffic violators will receive e-challans via SMS on their mobile phones within 24 hours.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

East Garo Hills DC distributes emergency responder kits to Aapda Mitra...

The Hills Times - 0