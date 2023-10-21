Himanta chairs road safety meeting

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 20: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led a meeting addressing road safety concerns. The meeting included district commissioners, superintendents of police, and district transport officers to discuss strategies for reducing road accidents.

Various measures were debated, with a focus on traffic control and accident prevention, particularly during festive periods when traffic violations and accidents tend to increase. CM Sarma directed officials to strictly enforce safety laws and increase awareness campaigns, especially during festive seasons.

It’s important to note that Guwahati experiences a significant increase in traffic and accidents during festive seasons like Durga Puja and Diwali. To address this, the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) cameras have been activated in the city, reducing the physical presence of police personnel on the roads. Instead, traffic violators will receive e-challans via SMS on their mobile phones within 24 hours.