Himanta galvanises BJP campaign at Dhekiajuli’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, April 5: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended a Vijay Sankalp Yatra on Thursday in Dhekiajuli under the Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituency to intensify the BJP’s poll campaign just before two weeks of the commencement of the first phase of the election on April 19. Addressing the mammoth gathering in the meeting held at Dhekiajuli Tea Estate playground, the chief minister said, “Dhekiajuli is integral to our vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ and key areas of focus. Our BJP-led government is making continuous efforts to make Dhekiajuli constituency more beautiful, and cooperation from the people of the constituency would help us to transform the constituency into a model constituency.”

He also said that the promise of 100,000 jobs has already been fulfilled, and another 50,000 new jobs would be created in the days to come. CM Sarma also assured several new development works for the Dhekiajuli constituency, including a college, bridge at Gabharu river, a bypass at Dhekiajuli, a nursing school, three AC bus services from Dhekiajuli to Guwahati, developed tea-garden hospitals of the area, a skill development center, an ‘SAI’ center at Bhotpara Stadium, and a stadium equipped with all modern facilities.

During his speech, the chief minister also gave an account of the welfare policies of the BJP-led government at the Centre and the state, assuring that the government would take the development journey forward in the coming term as well. Sarma also said that families who have ration cards would be guaranteed at least five benefits under schemes National Food Security Act, Orunodoi scheme, life insurance, health insurance under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, and PM Ujjwala scheme.

He urged the people of the area to vote for the BJP candidate in the Sonitpur parliamentary constituency, aiming to elect Narendra Modi for a third term as Prime Minister, with the aspiration of fostering greater development in Dhekiajuli. CM Sarma expressed optimism, stating, “I am confident that the BJP candidate will secure victory here, with the support of over 500,000 voters.”

Minister Ashok Singhal and MLA Ganesh Kumar Limbu also addressed the public in the meeting attended by MLA of Kamalpur Diganta Kalita, MLA Rangapara Krishna Kamal Tanti, Kishore Upadhyay, Tulsi Borthakur, BJP district president Dipamani Tanti, and many others.